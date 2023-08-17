We Just Learned Something New About Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) This Week With Its 8.78% Gain

During the recent session, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.69% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the TGI share is $15.22, that puts it down -65.98 from that peak though still a striking 14.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.84. The company’s market capitalization is $654.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TGI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $UGI Corporation.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) registered a 9.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.69% in intraday trading to $9.17 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.78%, and it has moved by -23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.69%. The short interest in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 3.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.13, which implies an increase of 24.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, TGI is trading at a discount of -85.39% off the target high and 12.76% off the low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Triumph Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares have gone down -27.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.04% against 6.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 288.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.30% per annum.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group Inc. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.06%, with the float percentage being 95.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.53 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $142.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 5.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.05 million, or about 6.22% of the stock, which is worth about $51.05 million.