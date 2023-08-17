Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the PCVX share is $54.97, that puts it down -18.14 from that peak though still a striking 55.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 573.13K shares over the past three months.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. PCVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $46.53 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by 0.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.04%. The short interest in Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 7.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.14, which implies an increase of 29.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, PCVX is trading at a discount of -54.74% off the target high and -24.65% off the low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxcyte Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares have gone up 7.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.65% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.70% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.40%. While earnings are projected to return -78.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.20% per annum.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Vaxcyte Inc. insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.33%, with the float percentage being 95.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.06 million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $701.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $411.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $104.26 million.