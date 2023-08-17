Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Fall -70.06% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares were 336.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 80.11% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TIVC share is $2.10, that puts it down -2900.0 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $8.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 80.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.01 million shares over the past three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) registered a 80.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 80.11% in intraday trading to $0.07 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.32%, and it has moved by 42.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.70%. The short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares have gone down -70.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.27% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.10% this quarter and then jump 58.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $780k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders own 11.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.18%, with the float percentage being 3.59%. Sheets Smith Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $63540.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96821.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10253.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 2667.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $510.0 market value.