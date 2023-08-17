Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $1.10, that puts it down -214.29 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $70.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HYMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.16%, and it has moved by -20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.37%. The short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 9.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 97.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HYMC is trading at a discount of -3614.29% off the target high and -3614.29% off the low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 75.70% in 2023.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders