The TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Jumped -36.68% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.10% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $3.20, that puts it down -153.97 from that peak though still a striking 59.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $385.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) registered a -13.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.10% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.87%, and it has moved by -36.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.63%. The short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 6.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TMC the metals company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares have gone up 15.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -3.40% in 2023.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders