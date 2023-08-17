The Time Is Right To Purchase ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)

During the recent session, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.79% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ETAO share is $12.00, that puts it down -2508.7 from that peak though still a striking 8.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $48.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53970.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 260.69K shares over the past three months.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) registered a -2.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.79% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by -2.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.37%. The short interest in ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is 55940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

ETAO Dividends

ETAO International Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

ETAO International Co. Ltd. insiders own 55.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 1.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $84728.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60000.0 shares, is of MMCAP International, Inc. SPC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39300.0.