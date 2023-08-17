The $17.60 Is The Price At Which Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the HKIT share is $16.50, that puts it up 6.25 from that peak though still a striking 76.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $249.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.08K shares over the past three months.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $17.60 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 62.81%, and it has moved by 239.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) is 55000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Hitek Global Inc. insiders own 60.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12168.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $59744.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3800.0 shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18658.0.