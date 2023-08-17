T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Fell -100.8%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.41% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the IDAI share is $9.85, that puts it down -295.58 from that peak though still a striking 69.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $17.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 million shares over the past three months.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IDAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) registered a 6.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.41% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.63%, and it has moved by 204.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.17%. The short interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 2530.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 50.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, IDAI is trading at a discount of -100.8% off the target high and -100.8% off the low.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.35 million and $508k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.90% and then jump by 171.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -31.30% in 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

T Stamp Inc. insiders own 27.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.22%, with the float percentage being 1.69%. Cowen and Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87081.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14367.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34559.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14448.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $46558.0.