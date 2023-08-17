Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) On Wednesday – Down -13.33% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.08% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SUNL share is $4.00, that puts it down -2566.67 from that peak though still a striking -13.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $23.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 318.52K shares over the past three months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. SUNL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Sunoco LP.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) registered a -8.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.08% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -60.78%, and it has moved by -61.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.55%. The short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is 1.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.48, which implies an increase of 68.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $0.75 respectively. As a result, SUNL is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares have gone down -90.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -528.57% against 19.60.

While earnings are projected to return -108.40% in 2023.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders own 19.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.87%, with the float percentage being 93.67%. Alliancebernstein L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares are Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.