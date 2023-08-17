Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Declined -6.33% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SPIR share is $1.60, that puts it down -138.81 from that peak though still a striking 47.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $99.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SPIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.13%, and it has moved by -6.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.99%. The short interest in Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.76, which implies an increase of 75.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.55 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SPIR is trading at a discount of -497.01% off the target high and 17.91% off the low.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spire Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) shares have gone down -38.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.63 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.96 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.42 million and $22.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.40% and then jump by 33.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -153.70% in 2023.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Spire Global Inc. insiders own 16.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.96%, with the float percentage being 35.79%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.28 million shares (or 4.40% of all shares), a total value of $3.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 million.