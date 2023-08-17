Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)’s -37.50% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s traded shares were 4.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.27% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RBT share is $7.94, that puts it down -1245.76 from that peak though still a striking 57.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $107.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. RBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) registered a 5.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.27% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.50%, and it has moved by 8.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.00%. The short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.47, which implies an increase of 76.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, RBT is trading at a discount of -408.47% off the target high and -137.29% off the low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.60% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $175.98 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $176.86 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $184.98 million and $165.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then jump by 6.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 58.90% in 2023.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Rubicon Technologies Inc. insiders own 63.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.66%, with the float percentage being 226.41%. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.94 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $3.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.24 million shares, is of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75476.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $75045.0.