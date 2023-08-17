Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 5.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $66.30, that puts it down -36733.33 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $7.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a -11.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.17% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by -47.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.54%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $210.00, which implies an increase of 99.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $210.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -116566.67% off the target high and -116566.67% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -4.00% in 2023.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 10.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15744.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $14172.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20935.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18845.0.