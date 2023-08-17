Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Fall -13.50% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the NDAQ share is $69.22, that puts it down -35.27 from that peak though still a striking 4.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.65. The company’s market capitalization is $25.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.68 million shares over the past three months.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NDAQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $51.17 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by 1.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.87%. The short interest in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.34, which implies an increase of 15.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, NDAQ is trading at a discount of -60.25% off the target high and 2.29% off the low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nasdaq Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares have gone down -13.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.01% against 6.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $933.08 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $955.8 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $885.96 million and $906 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.30% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.40%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.78% per annum.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 17 and October 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nasdaq Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Nasdaq Inc. insiders own 18.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.43%, with the float percentage being 95.35%. Investor AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,046 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.18 million shares (or 11.84% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.66 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund owns about 16.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $920.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.94 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $732.64 million.