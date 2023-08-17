Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Received An -59.42% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.67% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MODD share is $5.14, that puts it down -424.49 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $21.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66000.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 62.66K shares over the past three months.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MODD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) registered a -6.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.67% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.00%, and it has moved by -2.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.56%. The short interest in Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is 85680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 76.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MODD is trading at a discount of -410.2% off the target high and -257.14% off the low.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.90% this quarter and then drop -25.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.80%. While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2023.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Modular Medical Inc. insiders own 15.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.67%, with the float percentage being 30.31%. Solas Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $0.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 14.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13963.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $30718.0.