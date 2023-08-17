Is Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Still A Buy After sinking -10.78% Last Week?

During the recent session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.09% or -$1.85. The 52-week high for the PYCR share is $34.95, that puts it down -66.27 from that peak though still a striking 2.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 428.46K shares over the past three months.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) registered a -8.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.09% in intraday trading to $21.02 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.78%, and it has moved by -19.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.84%. The short interest in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) is 9.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.3 day(s) to cover.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paycor HCM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares have gone down -20.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.79% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142.28 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.12 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -22.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.10% per annum.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Paycor HCM Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.63%, with the float percentage being 102.07%. ClearBridge Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.66 million shares (or 3.20% of all shares), a total value of $133.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $123.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Conestoga Small Cap Fund owns about 2.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $65.55 million.