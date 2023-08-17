Is Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -72.45% YTD?

During the last session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares were 3.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.97% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ORGN share is $7.11, that puts it down -459.84 from that peak though still a striking 7.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $217.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ORGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) registered a -7.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.97% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -70.67%, and it has moved by -70.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.06%. The short interest in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 8.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.40, which implies an increase of 71.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ORGN is trading at a discount of -687.4% off the target high and -57.48% off the low.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Origin Materials Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares have gone down -75.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95.00% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -316.70% this quarter and then drop -227.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.24 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.96 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 85.60% in 2023.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Origin Materials Inc. insiders own 21.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.60%, with the float percentage being 37.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 5.43% of all shares), a total value of $33.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.55 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 4.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $11.05 million.