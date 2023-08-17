Is Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $17.12, that puts it down -143.87 from that peak though still a striking 24.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. LESL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.78%, and it has moved by 23.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.53%. The short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 18.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 10.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LESL is trading at a discount of -70.94% off the target high and 14.53% off the low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares have gone down -47.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.42% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.60% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420.15 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $190.45 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 28.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders own 4.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.15%, with the float percentage being 122.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.8 million shares (or 13.48% of all shares), a total value of $232.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $168.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.57 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $68.01 million.