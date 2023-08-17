Is G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s traded shares were 2.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.62% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GMVD share is $15.23, that puts it down -7915.79 from that peak though still a striking 15.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.71K shares over the past three months.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GMVD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) registered a -13.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.62% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by -44.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.60%. The short interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 68790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 95.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, GMVD is trading at a discount of -2005.26% off the target high and -2005.26% off the low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd insiders own 15.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.92%, with the float percentage being 19.97%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $76080.0.