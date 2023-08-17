Is Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) On Track To Post A -733.33% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 56.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.66% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $64.50, that puts it down -26775.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.92.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a 20.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.66% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.73%, and it has moved by -65.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.60%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, GMBL is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -60.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.71 million and $11.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -74.60% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -112.40% in 2023.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.21%, with the float percentage being 2.23%. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36116.0 shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $42616.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21956.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $25908.0.