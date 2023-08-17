Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Is Up 3.19% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the INCY share is $86.29, that puts it down -32.96 from that peak though still a striking 6.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.56. The company’s market capitalization is $14.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. INCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.02.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Incyte Corporation (INCY) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $64.90 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by 3.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.41%. The short interest in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is 4.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.52, which implies an increase of 21.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, INCY is trading at a discount of -75.65% off the target high and -0.15% off the low.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Incyte Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Incyte Corporation (INCY) shares have gone down -18.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.01% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.00% this quarter and then jump 95.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $968.14 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $842.64 million and $926.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -64.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Incyte Corporation insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.44%, with the float percentage being 100.88%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 893 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.18 million shares (or 16.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Incyte Corporation (INCY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 12.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $964.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.75 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $461.85 million.