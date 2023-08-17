If All Goes Well, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Could Shrink By -180.37% Or More

During the recent session, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.67% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ABUS share is $3.14, that puts it down -46.73 from that peak though still a striking 13.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $362.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 590.90K shares over the past three months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ABUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) registered a 5.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.67% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.13%, and it has moved by -5.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.51%. The short interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 4.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 60.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ABUS is trading at a discount of -180.37% off the target high and -86.92% off the low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) shares have gone down -21.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.52% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.22 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.78 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.95 million and $6.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% and then drop by -7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 44.70% in 2023.

ABUS Dividends

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation insiders own 25.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.96%, with the float percentage being 50.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.97 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $22.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of Two Seas Capital Lp’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $7.03 million.