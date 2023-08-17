How Will The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Look After It Drops -30.12% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$2.15. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $91.85, that puts it down -30.12 from that peak though still a striking 44.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.43. The company’s market capitalization is $35.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.36 million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TTD has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $70.59 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.43%, and it has moved by -20.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.27%. The short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 12.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.33, which implies an increase of 18.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -48.75% off the target high and 60.33% off the low.

Statistics show that The Trade Desk Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares have gone up 6.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.19% against 20.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -61.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

The Trade Desk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.13%, with the float percentage being 79.03%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,066 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.49 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $3.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $606.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $540.47 million.