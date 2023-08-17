How Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 191.51% YTD?

During the last session, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.69% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the HLLY share is $8.06, that puts it down -30.42 from that peak though still a striking 69.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $687.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.83K shares over the past three months.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HLLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Holley Inc. (HLLY) registered a -15.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.69% in intraday trading to $6.18 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.48%, and it has moved by 1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.48%. The short interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) is 3.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.23, which implies an increase of 33.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, HLLY is trading at a discount of -94.17% off the target high and -29.45% off the low.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Holley Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Holley Inc. (HLLY) shares have gone up 174.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 228.57% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 115.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.26 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.27 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $152.77 million and $154.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.30% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 160.90% in 2023.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Holley Inc. insiders own 13.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.87%, with the float percentage being 94.94%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.34 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $58.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Holley Inc. (HLLY) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 10.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.5 million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $11.99 million.