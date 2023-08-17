Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Is Likely To Shrink By -77.62% Or More

During the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the GGAL share is $18.34, that puts it down -14.98 from that peak though still a striking 58.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 834.18K shares over the past three months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. GGAL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $15.95 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by -7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.59%. The short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 1.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.98, which implies a decrease of -77.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.57 and $14.26 respectively. As a result, GGAL is trading at a premium of 10.6% off the target high and 58.81% off the low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 560.60% this quarter and then jump 1,137.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.50%. While earnings are projected to return -19.80% in 2023.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.05%, with the float percentage being 12.05%. INCA Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 2.22% of all shares), a total value of $45.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.46 million.