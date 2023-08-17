Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Surged -41.53% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares were 6.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.45% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the GGE share is $3.77, that puts it down -252.34 from that peak though still a striking 38.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $81.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 44.78K shares over the past three months.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) registered a 11.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.45% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.68%, and it has moved by -41.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.87%. The short interest in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) is 10110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.98, which implies an increase of 64.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.98 and $2.98 respectively. As a result, GGE is trading at a discount of -178.5% off the target high and -178.5% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.10%.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Green Giant Inc. insiders own 32.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.05%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20468.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $44212.0 in shares.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20468.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48509.0 market value.