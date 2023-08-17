FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Rose 7.14% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -63.32% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. The 52-week high for the FOXO share is $11.00, that puts it down -7757.14 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $7.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.99 million shares over the past three months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.46%, and it has moved by -7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.62%. The short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 25710.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -204.40% in 2023.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc. insiders own 45.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.62%, with the float percentage being 25.08%. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $85217.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $75161.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65022.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47700.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $25376.0.