For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.73% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $4.96, that puts it down -197.01 from that peak though still a striking 31.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $282.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 993.05K shares over the past three months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a 3.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.73% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.11%, and it has moved by -26.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.32%. The short interest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 4.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.90, which implies an increase of 85.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.10 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ATAI is trading at a discount of -1157.49% off the target high and -205.39% off the low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atai Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone down -6.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.33% against 12.80.

While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2023.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 9.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.33%, with the float percentage being 33.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $4.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.