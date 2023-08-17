For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.76% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ABVC share is $18.70, that puts it down -956.5 from that peak though still a striking -2.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $6.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.35K shares over the past three months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ABVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) registered a -8.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.76% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.43%, and it has moved by -57.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.83%. The short interest in ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.20, which implies an increase of 91.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.20 and $20.20 respectively. As a result, ABVC is trading at a discount of -1041.24% off the target high and -1041.24% off the low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $313k and $42k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -1.20% in 2023.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

ABVC BioPharma Inc. insiders own 38.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.00%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38751.0 shares (or 0.98% of all shares), a total value of $20131.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13928.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7235.0.