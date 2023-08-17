Following Its 52-Week Low, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’S Share Price Rose 77.75% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 229.31%

During the last session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the SYM share is $64.14, that puts it down -63.12 from that peak though still a striking 77.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $23.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $39.32 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.39%, and it has moved by -24.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 156.49%. The short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 5.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Symbotic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares have gone up 119.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -318.18% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 331.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304.94 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $347.94 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 95.60% in 2023.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders own 28.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.16%, with the float percentage being 85.23%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 27.21% of all shares), a total value of $941.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.0 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 24.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $238.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $11.27 million.