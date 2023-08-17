During The Past Six Months, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Shares Took An -22.71% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares were 46.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the NKLA share is $7.01, that puts it down -261.34 from that peak though still a striking 73.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 82.70 million shares over the past three months.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. NKLA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -23.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.13%. The short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 138.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 28.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NKLA is trading at a discount of -157.73% off the target high and 48.45% off the low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nikola Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares have gone down -22.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.73% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.30% this quarter and then jump 62.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 136.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.43 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.31 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.14 million and $6.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then jump by 971.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders own 13.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.96%, with the float percentage being 32.45%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.62 million shares (or 5.72% of all shares), a total value of $61.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.64 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $18.66 million.