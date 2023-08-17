Does Infosys Limited’s (NYSE:INFY) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the INFY share is $20.57, that puts it down -20.79 from that peak though still a striking 13.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.71. The company’s market capitalization is $70.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.21 million shares over the past three months.

Infosys Limited (INFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. INFY has a Sell rating from 9 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 5 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Infosys Limited (INFY) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.58% in intraday trading to $17.03 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.95%, and it has moved by -3.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.48%. The short interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 58.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.33, which implies an increase of 1.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, INFY is trading at a discount of -29.18% off the target high and 23.66% off the low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infosys Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infosys Limited (INFY) shares have gone down -11.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.66 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.76 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return 9.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.80% per annum.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Infosys Limited is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.28%, with the float percentage being 13.28%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 711 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 83.1 million shares (or 2.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.61 million shares, is of First Trust Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $411.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 16.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $280.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.38 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $276.0 million.