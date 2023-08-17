Does Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Still Look Attractive After A -7.41% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 6.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $40.97, that puts it down -185.11 from that peak though still a striking 40.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.62. The company’s market capitalization is $4.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.70 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. AFRM has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $14.37 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -15.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.60%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 35.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.74, which implies an increase of 2.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -67.01% off the target high and 58.25% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone up 9.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.24% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then jump 14.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $406.26 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $428.9 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $364.13 million and $359.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.60% and then jump by 19.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 9.80% in 2023.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.88%, with the float percentage being 89.58%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.68 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $409.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.02 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $337.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 21.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $238.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $84.08 million.