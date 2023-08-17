Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares were 12.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 91.27% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the DBGI share is $17.37, that puts it down -2126.92 from that peak though still a striking 55.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $6.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.71K shares over the past three months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) registered a 91.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 91.27% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 99.13%, and it has moved by 35.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.36%. The short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 88.30% in 2023.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders own 25.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.94%, with the float percentage being 2.59%. HRT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 86266.0 shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $56763.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29400.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19345.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2496.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10533.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 371.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $571.0.