Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO) Is Worth Evaluating At $13.12

During the recent session, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 98.79% or $6.52. The 52-week high for the CRVO share is $11.10, that puts it up 15.4 from that peak though still a striking 68.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $18.11M, and the average trade volume was 10.12K shares over the past three months.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) trade information

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVO) registered a 98.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 98.79% in intraday trading to $13.12 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 149.19%, and it has moved by 185.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 78.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, CRVO is trading at a discount of -357.32% off the target high and -357.32% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.10%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2023.

CRVO Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)’s Major holders