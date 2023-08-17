Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Has Been Falling -59.34% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s traded shares were 4.21 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.11% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the DTSS share is $1.95, that puts it down -219.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $16.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 337.05K shares over the past three months.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DTSS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Data Storage Corporation.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) registered a 12.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.11% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by -33.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.44%. The short interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is 43700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 59.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, DTSS is trading at a discount of -145.9% off the target high and -145.9% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return -24.60% in 2023.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Datasea Inc. insiders own 59.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.13%, with the float percentage being 0.31%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32076.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $29413.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16136.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14796.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16136.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20170.0 market value.