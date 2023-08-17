Could COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.46% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $18.74, that puts it down -107.07 from that peak though still a striking 22.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.97. The company’s market capitalization is $418.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.01K shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a 18.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.46% in intraday trading to $9.05 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.32%, and it has moved by -6.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.41%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 3.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.89, which implies an increase of 79.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of -1225.97% off the target high and -132.04% off the low.

Statistics show that COMPASS Pathways plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares have gone down -3.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.26% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.30% this quarter and then jump 20.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -20.20% in 2023.

COMPASS Pathways plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 45.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.43%, with the float percentage being 33.59%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 5.33% of all shares), a total value of $20.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of AGF Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.