Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Investing Potential Is $21.13

During the recent session, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CLS share is $22.68, that puts it down -7.34 from that peak though still a striking 61.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Celestica Inc. (CLS) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $21.13 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.44%, and it has moved by 28.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.38%. The short interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celestica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celestica Inc. (CLS) shares have gone up 54.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.47% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 16.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.13 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.73 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.50% per annum.

CLS Dividends

Celestica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders