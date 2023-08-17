Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 11.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $4.77, that puts it down -1155.26 from that peak though still a striking 7.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $275.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.54 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.80. CGC has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.95%, and it has moved by -1.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.95%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 40.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.74, which implies an increase of 48.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.34 and $2.24 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -489.47% off the target high and 10.53% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -83.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.27% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.11 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.32 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 92.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.31% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 29.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.15%, with the float percentage being 14.35%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.55 million shares (or 2.31% of all shares), a total value of $6.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 8.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $11.88 million.