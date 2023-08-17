Can Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -38.31% YTD?

During the recent session, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s traded shares were 7.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.90% or -$10.58. The 52-week high for the WOLF share is $125.48, that puts it down -194.62 from that peak though still a striking 8.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.02. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.76 million shares over the past three months.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. WOLF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) registered a -19.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.90% in intraday trading to $42.59 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.79%, and it has moved by -37.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.92%. The short interest in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 16.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.06, which implies an increase of 29.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, WOLF is trading at a discount of -87.84% off the target high and -3.31% off the low.

Statistics show that Wolfspeed Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares have gone down -48.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.07% against -13.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2023.

Wolfspeed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wolfspeed Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 125.66%, with the float percentage being 126.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 683 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.32 million shares (or 13.91% of all shares), a total value of $962.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.71 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 12.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $873.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $574.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.2 million, or about 5.79% of the stock, which is worth about $467.93 million.