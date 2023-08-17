Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV): With The Stock Up 5.0 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. The 52-week high for the ARAV share is $2.46, that puts it down -1130.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $12.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ARAV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.81%, and it has moved by -88.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.58%. The short interest in Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) is 7.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 98.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ARAV is trading at a discount of -8900.0% off the target high and -4900.0% off the low.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aravive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aravive Inc. (ARAV) shares have gone down -90.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.14% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.50% this quarter and then jump 45.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -74.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $430k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.61 million and $970k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -73.40% and then drop by -55.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.40%. While earnings are projected to return -7.60% in 2023.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Aravive Inc. insiders own 47.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.53%, with the float percentage being 58.19%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.78 million shares (or 7.99% of all shares), a total value of $6.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.