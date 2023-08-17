American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Shares Have Been Up About 142.66% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AMSC share is $17.37, that puts it down -94.51 from that peak though still a striking 64.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $298.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $8.93 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.57%, and it has moved by 14.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.63%. The short interest in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 23.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AMSC is trading at a discount of -45.58% off the target high and -11.98% off the low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Superconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares have gone up 58.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.08% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.90% this quarter and then jump 70.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.7 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -78.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corporation insiders own 5.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.58%, with the float percentage being 48.26%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $13.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.