AHI’s 19.01% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares were 34.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.52% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the AHI share is $15.52, that puts it down -221.99 from that peak though still a striking 86.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $34.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) registered a 25.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.52% in intraday trading to $4.82 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.01%, and it has moved by 30.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.00%. The short interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is 73070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -60.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AHI is trading at a premium of 37.76% off the target high and 37.76% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2023.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.32%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39644.0 shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1000.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3830.0.