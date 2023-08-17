After A -10.25% Drop In The Last Week, Does Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NOGN share is $230.20, that puts it down -33262.32 from that peak though still a striking 2.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $7.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 162.97K shares over the past three months.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NOGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.25%, and it has moved by -32.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.66%. The short interest in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is 50450.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 72.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, NOGN is trading at a discount of -407.25% off the target high and -44.93% off the low.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nogin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nogin Inc. (NOGN) shares have gone down -94.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.67% against 21.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.08 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.71 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 89.40% in 2023.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Nogin Inc. insiders own 32.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.93%, with the float percentage being 20.61%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 4.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 11264.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value.