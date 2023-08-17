A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)

During the recent session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the LBTYK share is $23.08, that puts it down -19.96 from that peak though still a striking 16.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.16. The company’s market capitalization is $7.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LBTYK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $19.24 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.26%, and it has moved by -3.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.66%. The short interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is 8.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.45, which implies an increase of 32.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.90 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, LBTYK is trading at a discount of -165.07% off the target high and -8.63% off the low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.28 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.2 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 5.60% in 2023.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders own 8.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.22%, with the float percentage being 105.54%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 499 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.0 million shares (or 18.75% of all shares), a total value of $799.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $251.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 8.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.33 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $123.06 million.