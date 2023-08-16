ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 4.52 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.23, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.17B. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.86, offering almost -184.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.26% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.11 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ZI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.85 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.46% year-to-date, but still down -1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -36.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZI is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.49 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $310.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $278.48 million and $301.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.01%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.22% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.30% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 82.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.18%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 601 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 36.66 million shares worth $930.86 million.

Capital World Investors, with 8.76% or 35.15 million shares worth $892.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.44 million shares worth $314.32 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $225.54 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.