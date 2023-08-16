Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.51, and it changed around -$1.26 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.38B. Z at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.19, offering almost -6.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.15% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Zillow Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended Z as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.95 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.13% year-to-date, but still down -4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is -1.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that Z is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -69.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $460.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $458.11 million and $435 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.05%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders