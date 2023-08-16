You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB).

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.92M. SPCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -606.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.52K.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7310 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.54% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -31.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -361.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -361.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. to make $4.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.30%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 30.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.47% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 10.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.12%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $0.36 million.

Ridgewood Investments LLC, with 5.40% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 894.0 shares worth $1609.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.