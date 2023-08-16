Why Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 4.36 million shares of the Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.57, and it changed around -$2.42 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.05B. CAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.10, offering almost -5.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.24% since then. We note from Cardinal Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CAH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Cardinal Health, Inc. for the current quarter.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) trade information

Instantly CAH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.45 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.82% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is -3.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAH is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) estimates and forecasts

Cardinal Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.98 percent over the past six months and at a 13.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.10%. Cardinal Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -260.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.27% per year for the next five years.

CAH Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares, and 90.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.00%. Cardinal Health Inc. stock is held by 1,287 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.88% of the shares, which is about 32.8 million shares worth $3.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.21% or 28.55 million shares worth $2.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.96 million shares worth $612.1 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.11 million shares worth around $469.3 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.