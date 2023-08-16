Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 5.79 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.60, and it changed around -$0.47 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.59B. WBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.29, offering almost -47.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.61% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.98 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.85 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is -1.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.93 percent over the past six months and at a -20.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -25.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to make $35.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.15% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 6.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, and 61.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock is held by 1,575 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 75.71 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.76% or 66.95 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.99 million shares worth $784.24 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 16.59 million shares worth around $619.92 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.