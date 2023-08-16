VICI Properties Inc.’s (NYSE: VICI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.04, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.51B. VICI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.69, offering almost -18.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.5% since then. We note from VICI Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.67 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.28% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -4.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

VICI Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.00 percent over the past six months and at a 10.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $897.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to make $909.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $751.54 million and $769.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.40%. VICI Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of VICI Properties Inc. shares, and 101.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.53%. VICI Properties Inc. stock is held by 1,055 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.40% of the shares, which is about 145.93 million shares worth $4.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.80% or 99.33 million shares worth $2.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 48.54 million shares worth $1.46 billion, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 37.55 million shares worth around $1.13 billion, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.